a year ago
BRIEF-Tomasz Banasiewicz acquires 1.8 mln of Medcamp's shares
#Financials
July 25, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tomasz Banasiewicz acquires 1.8 mln of Medcamp's shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Medcamp SA :

* Said on Friday that Tomasz Banasiewicz, the company's supervisory board member, acquired 1.8 million of Medcamp's shares at the issue price of 2.9 million zlotys ($730,110) in total

* Tomasz Banasiewicz bought the shares in exchange for an 8 pct stake in Medical Innovation sp. z o.o.

* Informed about issuing 20 million B series shares under private subscription at the issue price of 1.61 zloty on July 14

* Following the transaction, Medcamp increases stake in Medical Innovation to 81 pct

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9720 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
