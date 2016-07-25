BRIEF- Borgosesia announces details of restructuring plan

July 25(Reuters) - Borgosesia SpA in liquidazione :

* Said on Friday the board of liquidators approved guidelines of debt restructuring plan imposed on the company and other companies under its control, prepared by CdR Advance Capital SpA, company's advisor

* Under the plan the company will transfer all its assets to a newly established wholly owned subsidiary

* The assets concentration will also apply to assets under management of the company as a result of dissolution of real estate fund Gioiello, managed by Borgosesia Gestioni SGR SpA in liquidazione, unit of Borgosesia SpA

* The plan involves also extinction of several liabilities from planned divestment of assets by Dec. 2021

* The plan will be submitted to creditors in coming weeks

Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4

