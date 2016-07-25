FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF- Borgosesia announces details of restructuring plan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 25, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- Borgosesia announces details of restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25(Reuters) - Borgosesia SpA in liquidazione :

* Said on Friday the board of liquidators approved guidelines of debt restructuring plan imposed on the company and other companies under its control, prepared by CdR Advance Capital SpA, company's advisor

* Under the plan the company will transfer all its assets to a newly established wholly owned subsidiary

* The assets concentration will also apply to assets under management of the company as a result of dissolution of real estate fund Gioiello, managed by Borgosesia Gestioni SGR SpA in liquidazione, unit of Borgosesia SpA

* The plan involves also extinction of several liabilities from planned divestment of assets by Dec. 2021

* The plan will be submitted to creditors in coming weeks

Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.