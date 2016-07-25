FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEB H1 net profit up 15 pct to 62 million euros
July 25, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SEB H1 net profit up 15 pct to 62 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - SEB SA :

* H1 sales 2,164 million euros ($2.37 billion), +2.4 pct and +6 pct like-for-like

* H1 operating result from activity: 172 million euros, +17.7 pct and +60 pct like-for-like

* H1 net profit: 62 million euros, +15 pct

* Targets organic sales growth for FY 2016 above 5 pct and an increase in operating result from activity above 10 pct

* Currency effect on 2016 operating result from activity would be close to -120 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

