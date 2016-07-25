BRIEF-E*Trade to buy OptionsHouse for $725 mln

July 25 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp :
* E*Trade announces acquisition of OptionsHouse
* Deal for $725 million
* Intends to finance transaction through issuance of up to $400 million of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock
* Expects transaction to be relatively neutral to earnings in 2017 and accretive in 2018
* Full run-rate synergies of approximately $65 million annually are expected in 2018
* Along with $400 million of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, remaining balance of deal value to be paid in cash