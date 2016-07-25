BRIEF-EMC Instytut Medyczny signs agreement to buy 100 pct in NZOZ Zawidawie

July 25 (Reuters) - EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :

* Signs agreement to buy 100 percent stake in NZOZ Zawidawie from Sunzi Sp. z o.o. for 15.9 million zlotys ($4.00 million) plus net debt

* At June 30, 2016 net debt of NZOZ Zawidawie amounts to 1.3 million zlotys and the company will settle the net debt amount to be paid as part of transaction price by Aug. 31

* Informed about negotiations to buy companies operating under Aktywne Centrum Zdrowia (ACZ) brand on July 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9722 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)