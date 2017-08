BRIEF-CRCAM Nord de France H1 net profit up 15.9 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Nord de France SC :

* Reports H1 consolidated net banking income of 326.2 million euros ($358.2 million) versus 308.2 million euros year ago

* H1 social gross operating income is 143.7 million euros, down 3.2 pct (consolidated: +8.7 pct at 134.9 million euros)

* H1 consolidated net income is 91.2 million euros, up 15.9 pct

* Basel III solvability ratio (non-phased) 24.9 percent at June 2016 versus 24.5 percent at June 2015

* CET1 Basel III ratio (non-phased) 22.4 percent at June 2016 versus 21.1 percent at June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)