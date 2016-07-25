FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Express Scripts Q2 earnings per share $1.13
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Express Scripts Q2 earnings per share $1.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* Says Q2 revenue $25.22 billion versus $25.45 billion

* Sees Q3 total adjusted claims 311 million to 321 million

* Year adjusted diluted eps guidance range; raises mid-point; provides 2016 third quarter guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $1.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.33 to $6.43

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.57

* Says Q2 adjusted claims of 315.3 million

* Says narrows 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to a range of $6.33 to $6.43

* Sees Q3 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.72 to $1.76

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.35; q3 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

