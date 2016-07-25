FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Chemed Corp Q2 shr $1.48
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chemed Corp Q2 shr $1.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp

* Sees roto-rooter business FY 2016 revenue up 4 to 5 percent

* Says roto-rooter business 2016 adjusted ebitda margin is estimated in range of 20.0% to 21.0%

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.80

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.48

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.97 to $8.12 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises full-year earnings guidance

* Says full-year 2016 revenue growth for vitas, prior to medicare cap, is estimated to be in range of 1.5% to 3.0%

* Qtrly net patient revenue of $279 million, an increase of 0.8%

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.