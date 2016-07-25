BRIEF-Chemed Corp Q2 shr $1.48

July 25 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp
* Sees roto-rooter business FY 2016 revenue up 4 to 5 percent
* Says roto-rooter business 2016 adjusted ebitda margin is estimated in range of 20.0% to 21.0%
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.80
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.48
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.97 to $8.12 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises full-year earnings guidance
* Says full-year 2016 revenue growth for vitas, prior to medicare cap, is estimated to be in range of 1.5% to 3.0%
* Qtrly net patient revenue of $279 million, an increase of 0.8%
