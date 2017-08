July 26 (Reuters) - Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :

* Said on Monday 2.3 million option rights corresponding to 32.4 percent of offered shares for total of 1.7 million euros ($1.87 million) were subscribed

* 719 convertible bonds corresponding to 10.28 percent of convertible bonds in offer for total of 719,000 euros were subscribed

