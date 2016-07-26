FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Your Image announces change in shareholding structure
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
July 26, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Your Image announces change in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Your Image SA :

* Said on Monday that on July 22, EveryFlow sp. z o.o. sold 1,550,636 shares representing 37.19 pct stake in the company

* After transaction EveryFlow sp. z o.o. does not hold any shares of Your Image

* On July 22, Cyprus-based Varido Investments Limited acquired 1,550,636 shares representing 37.19 pct stake in the company

* Prior to transaction Varido Investments Limited did not own any shares of Your Image

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.