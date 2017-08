July 26 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Plc :

* FY (not H1) revenue growth 5.9 pct and operating profit flat on constant currency, strong performance in Europe offsetting a difficult trading in Africa

* Profit before tax 103.0 mln stg versus 108.8 mln stg (fixes typo)

* Final dividend 5.5 pence per share

* Total dividend 8.11 pence per share

* FY revenue 821.2 mln stg versus 819.1 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: