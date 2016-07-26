FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Entersoft's H1 net profit flies to 0.65 mln euros, above double since last year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
July 26, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Entersoft's H1 net profit flies to 0.65 mln euros, above double since last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Entersoft SA :

* Announced on Monday H1 2016 turnover at 5.39 million euros ($5.93 million) versus 5.03 million euros year ago

* H1 2016 net profit at 0.65 million euros versus 0.31 million euros year ago

* Said the group's growth in H1 is mostly a result of the increase in domestic demand for ERP systems, but also of its international units' sales growth which reached 50 percent

* Sees further growth in turnover for the year as there is a number of projects that are due to be completed both in Greece and abroad

Source text: bit.ly/2aqXIc3

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9079 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.