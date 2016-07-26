BRIEF-Entersoft's H1 net profit flies to 0.65 mln euros, above double since last year

July 25 (Reuters) - Entersoft SA :
* Announced on Monday H1 2016 turnover at 5.39 million euros ($5.93 million) versus 5.03 million euros year ago
* H1 2016 net profit at 0.65 million euros versus 0.31 million euros year ago
* Said the group's growth in H1 is mostly a result of the increase in domestic demand for ERP systems, but also of its international units' sales growth which reached 50 percent
* Sees further growth in turnover for the year as there is a number of projects that are due to be completed both in Greece and abroad
