FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Exceet Group: Expiration of public warrants
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 26, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exceet Group: Expiration of public warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Exceet Group SE :

* Said on Monday public warrants, none of which have to date been exercised or redeemed, will expire on 26 July 2016 and will automatically and immediately be cancelled on 27 July 2016

* Company intends to call an extraordinary general meeting to be held later this year to resolve on the decrease of the Company’s share capital

* Share capital to decrease by an amount of 216,000.00 euros ($237,794.40) from 527,960.16 euros to 311,960.16 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9083 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.