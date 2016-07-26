BRIEF-BP Q2 underlying RC profit of $720 million

July 26 (Reuters) - Bp Plc

* Upstream replacement cost (rc) loss for q2 was $109 million compared with a profit of $228 million a year ago

* Upstream underlying rc profit for q2 was $29 million compared with $494 million for same period in 2015

* Upstream q2 non-operating items include a net gain of $7 million, a charge of $348 million for h1

* Total company net pre-tax charge of $5,229 million for q2 and $6,146 million for half year

* Total company net cash provided by operating activities for q2 and half year was $3.9 billion and $5.8 billion respectively

* 2Q16 part 1 of 1

* Q2 replacement cost (rc) loss for q2 was $2,247 million, compared with a loss of $6,266 million a year ago

* Net debt* at 30 june 2016 was $30.9 billion, compared with $24.8 billion a year ago

* Underlying rc profit for q2 was $720 million, compared with $1,313 million for same period in 2015

* Company provided analyst consensus

* Q2 capital expenditure on an accruals basis* for q2 was $4.2 billion compared with $4.7 billion for same period in 2015

* Quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share ($0.600 per ads)

* Q2 downstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax for q2 $1,405 million versus $1,628 million year ago

* Q2 downstream 2016 results include a net non-operating charge of $37 million

* Upstream expect third-quarter reported production to be lower than q2 due to seasonal turnaround and maintenance activities and impact of plant outage at enterprise pascagoula gas processing plant in gulf of mexico

* Q2 downstream underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax was $1,513 million versus $1,867 million year ago

* In q3 we expect turnaround activity to remain high, at a similar level to q2

* In q3 we expect turnaround activity to remain high, at a similar level to q2

* See q3 industry refining margins will continue to be under significant pressure.