a year ago
BUZZ-Fever-Tree: strong H1 sees shares flirt with record highs
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
July 26, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Fever-Tree: strong H1 sees shares flirt with record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Fever-Tree flirts with a record after strong H1

** Beverages peer Davide Campari Milano also at an all-time high

** Fever-Tree revenue up 69% to £40.6m (Investec had forecast +50%); gross margin 54.8% v H1 2015: 50.5%

** Interim dividend up 97% to 1.54p/share

** Net cash at end-H1 of £18.6m (H1 2015:£7.9m)

** Strong growth across all regions

** Investec hikes PT for Fever-Tree to 915p v 840p

** Fever-Tree up more than five-fold since its Nov 2014 debut as its upmarket tonic water & mixers for discerning gin drinkers came into their own amid growing popularity of premium gin; trades on 1-yr fwd PE of 50x

** Stock +0.6% on Tuesday; up ~14% since Brexit vote (positive FX) (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
