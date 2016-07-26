BRIEF-TAL Education group Q1 revenue $195.1 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group

* Tal education group announces unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended may 31, 2016

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $247.9 million to $251.3 million

* Q1 revenue $195.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $184 million

* Says q1 non-gaap diluted net income per ads, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was us$0.25

* Says q2 revenue expected to be between us$247.9 million and us$251.3 million, representing an increase of 43% to 45%

* Says q1 basic and diluted net income per american depositary share ("ads") were both us$0.16