a year ago
July 26, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TAL Education group Q1 revenue $195.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group

* Q1 basic and diluted net income per american depositary share were both us$0.16

* Tal education group announces unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended may 31, 2016

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $247.9 million to $251.3 million

* Q1 revenue $195.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $184 million

* Says q1 non-gaap diluted net income per ads, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was us$0.25

* Says q2 revenue expected to be between us$247.9 million and us$251.3 million, representing an increase of 43% to 45%

* Says q1 basic and diluted net income per american depositary share ("ads") were both us$0.16 Source text for Eikon: nPn77CKWna Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

