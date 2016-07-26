FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Fever-Tree: keeps on raising the bar
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
July 26, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** AllianzGI's Matthew Hall has been buying more shares in Fever-Tree, whose 50% plus growth per annum is no mean feat "even in a small cap"

** Strong H1 results on Tuesday see shares flirt with a record (revenue up 69%, higher gross margin, interim dividend up 97% )

** PM vaunts "so many structural growth drivers"; increasing trend towards premium alcohol, growing into new markets & upping penetration within current markets (supermarket, restaurants); expanding into new formats e.g. elderflower tonic, low calorie

** Fever-Tree up more than five-fold since its Nov 2014 debut as its upmarket tonic water & mixers for discerning gin drinkers came into their own amid growing popularity of premium gin (only global premium mixer co)

** Optically high valuation at 1-yr fwd PE of 50x vindicated by strong growth, PM says

** PM added to holdings post-Brexit on positive FX (co manufactures all products in UK & exports, UK is only ~30% of sales, doesn't have aggressive hedging policy so weak sterling big benefit); first started buying Fever-Tree ~9 months ago

** Matthew Hall is European small-cap and UK Equity portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
