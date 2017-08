July 26 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd :

* Sees Q3 revenue $405-$435 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.03-$1.10

* Q3 estimates account for $8-$10 mln of revenue that won't be recognised until 2017

* In Q4, $16-$20 million of revenue will be recognised in 2017

* Check Point revenue view $432.6 mln, non-GAAP EPS view $1.12 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shift to subscription model to shave 3 cents off non-GAAP EPS in Q3, 6 cents in Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)