a year ago
BRIEF-First Merchants posts Q2 earnings per share of $0.49
July 26, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Merchants posts Q2 earnings per share of $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - First Merchants Corp :

* First Merchants Corporation announces record second quarter 2016 results

* Says Q2 net-interest margin of 3.86 percent, increased by 5 basis points over Q2 of 2015 total of 3.81 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net-Interest income totaled $56 million for quarter versus. $49 million

* Net chargeoffs totaled $690,000 at the end of second quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
