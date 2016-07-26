FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LeEco acquires Vizio for $2 bln
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LeEco acquires Vizio for $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Vizio Inc :

* Pioneering internet ecosystem company LeEco acquires Vizio for $2 bln

* LeEco will acquire all of Vizio hardware and software operations, technology and intellectual property

* Vizio hardware and software businesses will be owned and operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of LeEco

* Vizio executive management team will remain in place and will continue its operations as an independent subsidiary

* Vizio executive management team will remain in place, will continue its operations as independent subsidiary from its existing headquarters

* William Wang will transition to chairman and chief executive officer of Inscape

* Says the Vizio data business, Inscape, will spin out and operate as a separate, privately-owned company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

