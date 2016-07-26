BRIEF-LeEco acquires Vizio for $2 bln

July 26 (Reuters) - Vizio Inc :
* Pioneering internet ecosystem company LeEco acquires Vizio for $2 bln
* LeEco will acquire all of Vizio hardware and software operations, technology and intellectual property
* Vizio hardware and software businesses will be owned and operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of LeEco
* Vizio executive management team will remain in place and will continue its operations as an independent subsidiary
* William Wang will transition to chairman and chief executive officer of Inscape
