a year ago
Egypt turned to IMF after six years of high budget deficits -minister
#Financials
July 26, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

Egypt turned to IMF after six years of high budget deficits -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Egypt turned to the IMF because its budget deficit had reached very high levels in the past six years, the finance minister said in an interview broadcast late on Tuesday.

Egypt said on Tuesday it was close to agreeing a lending programme with the International Monetary Fund, seeking to secure $7 billion annually in financing over a three-year period.

The prime minister ordered the central bank governor and minister of finance to complete negotiations for the programme with an IMF team that will visit Egypt in the next few days, the cabinet said in a statement.

The government is seeking $12 billion from the IMF, $4 billion a year, which will carry an interest rate of 1 or 1.5 percent, finance minister Amr el-Garhy said.

The IMF package includes issuing $2-3 billion in international bonds which will be offered as soon as possible between September and October, el-Garhy added. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

