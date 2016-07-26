BRIEF-John Bean Technologies posts Q2 adjusted EPS $0.67

July 26 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp :

* JBT Corporation reports robust results in the second quarter of 2016

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $328.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $304.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35

* For Q2 of 2016, inbound orders of $307 million expanded 27 percent

* Fy 2015 earnings per share was $1.88

* Backlog at quarter-end expanded 36 percent year over year

* "Q4 is expected to be seasonally stronger, with performance in line with Q4 of 2015"