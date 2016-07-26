FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-LogMeIn announces merger with Citrix's GoTo family of products
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LogMeIn announces merger with Citrix's GoTo family of products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Logmein Inc :

* LogMeIn announces merger with Citrix's GoTo family of products to create billion dollar industry leader

* Deal for $1.8 billion

* Run rate cost synergies of $65 million expected in year one and more than $100 million expected in year two

* Bill Wagner, LogMeIn president and CEO, to lead combined company

* Citrix and LogMeIn shareholders to each own approximately 50% of combined company

* LogMeIn plans to issue $1.50 per share in dividends to its shareholders prior to closing

* LogMeIn's Bill Wagner will continue in his role as president and CEO

* LogMeIn's Ed Herdiech will serve as chief financial officer

* Certain members of GoTo management team are expected to join combined company as well

* Combined company is expected to achieve run rate cost synergies of more than $100 million within two years post-close

* Board will form an operating committee upon close of transaction, which will consist of two LogMeIn directors and two Citrix directors

* Combined company will be headquartered in Boston

* Combination to result in Citrix equity holders receiving approximately 27.6 million LogMeIn shares on a fully diluted basis

* Under RMT structure, transaction is expected to be tax-free to Citrix and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes

* Expects combined company to have pro forma revenue of more than $1 billion

* Expects combined co to have anticipated pro forma 35%+ free cash flow accretion over standalone LogMeIn (after year one run rate cost synergies)

* Citrix has created a wholly owned subsidiary, or GetGo, to hold GoTo business

* GetGo unit to be merged with unit of LogMeIn, with GetGo surviving merger and remaining as a wholly owned subsidiary of LogMeIn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
