a year ago
BRIEF-RPT- Assurant Q2 EPS $2.70
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RPT- Assurant Q2 EPS $2.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc

* Q2 net operating income $89 million versus $130.2 million (not "$56.9 million")

* Q2 net earned premiums $1.20 billion versus $2.14 billion (not "$958.2 million")

* Assurant reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.42

* Q2 earnings per share $2.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 net investment income $119.8 million versus $167.8 million

* Qtrly combined ratio for risk-based businesses was 87.3 percent, compared to 82.4 percent in q2 2015

* Overall results expected to improve in second half of year driven by new mobile programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
