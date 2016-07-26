BRIEF-RPT- Assurant Q2 EPS $2.70

July 26 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc
* Q2 net operating income $89 million versus $130.2 million (not "$56.9 million")
* Q2 net earned premiums $1.20 billion versus $2.14 billion (not "$958.2 million")
* Assurant reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.42
* Q2 earnings per share $2.70
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 net investment income $119.8 million versus $167.8 million
* Qtrly combined ratio for risk-based businesses was 87.3 percent, compared to 82.4 percent in q2 2015
* Overall results expected to improve in second half of year driven by new mobile programs