BRIEF-Merck plans to end partnership agreement with Alk Abello
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Merck plans to end partnership agreement with Alk Abello

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :

* Said on Tuesday MSD (known as Merck in the United States and Canada) had informed ALK of its plans to end their partnership agreement

* Said all rights to GRASTEK, RAGWITEK and investigational house dust mite SLIT-tablets for USA, Canada and Mexico to revert to ALK at no fee following six- month transition period

* Ongoing registration processes for investigational HDM SLIT-tablet will continue

* North America remains major business opportunity and ALK will now undertake full strategic analysis before deciding on revised strategy

* Transaction has no impact on ALK’s full-year outlook for 2016

* Acting CEO and Chairman Steen Riisgaard said: “The timing of this move is unexpected”

Source text: bit.ly/2avKbQ0

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

