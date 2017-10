July 27 (Reuters) - Megafon says:

* Q2 profit for the period at 7.1 billion roubles ($107.5 million), down from 12.9 billion roubles in Q2 2015;

* Q2 revenue at 78.7 billion roubles, up from 76.1 billion roubles in Q2 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.0518 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)