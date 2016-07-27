FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skarbiec Holding's Skarbiec TFI to cooperate with mBank
July 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skarbiec Holding's Skarbiec TFI to cooperate with mBank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Skarbiec Holding SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Skarbiec TFI SA signed a cooperation agreement with mBank SA

* The agreement regulates the rights and obligations of the parties concerning operations of a specialist open investment fund with sub-funds (the fund), in particular the distribution and promotion of units of the fund and its portfolio management

* Under the agreement, Skarbiec TFI will manage the portfolio of the fund and mBank will introduce the fund to its distribution network

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
