BRIEF-Vocento Q2 net result EUR 5.0 million, up 30.4% YR/YR

July 27(Reuters) - Vocento SA :

* Reported on Tuesday Q2 operating revenues of 117.2 million euros, down 1.9 percent versus year ago

* Q2 EBITDA of 15.9 million euros, up 9 percent from 14.5 million euros a year ago

* Q2 comparable EBITDA of 15.8 million euros, up 6.2 percent versus year ago

* Q2 net result 5.0 million euros, up 30.4 percent versus year ago

* Net financial debt of 111.6 million euros in H1 2016 versus 125.9 million euros in H1 2015

* Net financial debt/comparable EBITDA in H1 2016 maintained at 2.2x (2.2x at end 2015)

* 2016 targets reiterated, increase in advertising revenues and comparable EBITDA, positive ordinary cash generation

Source text - bit.ly/2agcFcd

