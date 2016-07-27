FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marketing Group unit makes two acquisitions
July 27, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marketing Group unit makes two acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - The Marketing Group Plc :

* Said on Tuesday its unit Nice&Polite had made tactical acquisitions of Digital Virtue and VOQS Limited

* Said deals mark Nice&Polite's establishment of new division - Nice&Polite/Engage, which will offer app builds, websites and conversion management

* Companies were acquired for no more than three times earnings

* Acquisitions were paid with additional shares at strike price of 4.15 euros($4.56) per share, with total value of 81,000 euros for Digital Virtue and 138,000 euros for VOQS Limited

* Digital Virtue is social media agency and VOQS Limited is website strategic consulting agency

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9099 euros Gdynia Newsroom

