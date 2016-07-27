FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CMB decides Via GYO to be delisted from Istanbul Stock Exchange
July 27, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CMB decides Via GYO to be delisted from Istanbul Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Capital Markets Board (CMB):

* Capital Markets Board decided that Turkey-based Real Estate Investment Trust Via Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS to be removed from the extent of Capital Markets Law and to be delisted from Istanbul Stock Exchange

* CMB also decided to terminate the real estate investment trust status of the company

* Decision published on CMB weekly journal dated July 26, said closing price of the shares on July 26, was 12.40 lira, the prise is lower than its public offering price of 13.60 lira and buyback guarantee price of 14.00 lira

* Via GYO went through with a initial public offering of 25 percent of its shares on May 5-6 being one of the limited IPO's of the first half of 2016

Source text : bit.ly/2adSoq3

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

