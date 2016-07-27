FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kofola CeskoSlovensko to end production at Bielsk Podlaski in Poland
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
July 27, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kofola CeskoSlovensko to end production at Bielsk Podlaski in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Kofola CeskoSlovensko As

* says to close down production at Bielsk Podlaski plant in Poland, one of its three facilities

* says concentration of production in Kutno and Grodzisk Wielkopolski will help to maintain high quality, improve competitive edge, and mitigate the impact of the mounting price pressure on the Polish market

* says termination of production in Bielsk Podlaski will not have any negative impact on the delivery of products

* says restructuring planned to take place from August to December 2016

* says estimated downsizing will affect up to 137 employees in Poland, representing about 26 percent of total number Further company coverage:

