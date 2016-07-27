FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ANF Immobilier IFRS gross rental income up at 25.8 mln euros
July 27, 2016

BRIEF-ANF Immobilier IFRS gross rental income up at 25.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - ANF Immobilier SA :

* H1 IFRS gross rental income of 25.8 million euros ($28.4 million), up 11 pct

* H1 IFRS recurring EBITDA of 16.8 million euros vs 14.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 recurring net income group share of 15.6 million euros vs 8.4 million euros a year ago

* For the year 2016, reasserts its target and anticipates a growth of 10 pct in its EPRA recurring net income, group share

Source text: bit.ly/2a3Ww94 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

