CAIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Eastern Co Sae

* 2015-2016 FY net profit of 1.426 billion Egyptian pounds versus 1.272 billion in same period last year -statement

* 2015-2016 FY revenues of 7.653 billion Egyptian pounds versus 7.058 billion Egyptian pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Lin Noueihed, Editing by Asma Alsharif)