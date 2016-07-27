BRIEF-CIE Automotive H1 EBITDA up 7 pct yoy

July 27 (Reuters) - CIE Automotive SA :

* Said on Wednesday H1 revenue is up 1 percent at 1.35 billion euros ($1.48 billion) versus year ago

* H1 EBITDA grew 7 percent to 200.8 million euros versus year ago

* H1 net profit went up 20 percent to 82.6 million euros versus year ago

* Net financial debt at end-June fell to 597.7 million euros versus 790.4 million euros at end-June 2015

* Says in H1 2016, has exceeded forecast from 2016-2020 strategic plan

* In Q3 plans to close Amaya Telleria group acquisition, a company with turnover of 134 million euros and 800 employees

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: