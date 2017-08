July 27 (Reuters) - AccorHotels Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Morin tells a conference call:

* Expects British pound decline tied to Brexit to cost group 10-15 million euros in H2 profits - CFO

* Brexit could however lead to stronger than expected activity in Britain for AccorHotels - CFO