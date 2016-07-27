FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Dynamics reports Q2 earnings per share $2.44
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-General Dynamics reports Q2 earnings per share $2.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp :

* Reports Q2 2016 earnings per share $2.44

* General Dynamics reports second-quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.44

* Q2 revenue $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.87 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company-wide operating margin for Q2 of 2016 was 14 percent, a 30 basis-point increase when compared to 13.7 percent in Q2 2015

* Company is increasing full-year EPS guidance for continuing operations from $9.20 to $9.70

* General Dynamics' total backlog at end of second-quarter 2016 was $63.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

