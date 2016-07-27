FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondelez Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc

* Mondelez International reports Q2 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly revenues $6.30 billion, down 17.7 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly organic net revenue increased 1.5 percent

* Based on foreign exchange rates as of july 22, there would be negative translation impact on 2016 revenue growth of about 4 percent points

* Says expects to deliver incremental EPS of $0.03 to $0.05 for 2016

* Based on foreign exchange rates as of July 22, there would be a negative translation impact on 2016 adjusted EPS of approximately $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

