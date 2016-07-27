BRIEF-Gannett Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

July 27 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett reports second quarter 2016 results of operations

* Q2 total operating revenue $748.8 million versus $727.1 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* By end of Q3, expect that annualized revenues acquired in last twelve months will be more than $800 million

* Gannett Co Inc says now expects year over year revenue growth for second half of 2016 of between 7% and 9%

* Company has revised its annual guidance

* Qtrly digital-only subscriptions grew 40%

* Additionally for second half of 2016, company expects capital expenditures of $30-$40 million, not including real estate projects

* Sees annualized digital component of revenues approaching $1 billion

* Because of forex exposure in UK, see appreciation of dollar to sterling, will result in reduction in reported adjusted EBITDA of $6 million for H2 2016

* "Margins will remain under pressure, particularly in Q3, driven by impact of recently acquired businesses"

* Q2 revenue view $768.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)