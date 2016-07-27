FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manulife investments proposes changes to its pricing model, risk ratings
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Manulife investments proposes changes to its pricing model, risk ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Manulife Investments :

* Manulife investments proposes changes to its pricing model and risk ratings

* Effective on or after October 1, 2016, Manulife Investments plans to introduce a new tiered pricing model

* New pricing model offers standardized management fee reductions to securityholders who meet certain eligibility requirements

* Fee reductions will not be limited to individual fund; they will apply to securityholder’s total Manulife mutual fund holdings across all series Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

