July 27 (Reuters) - Inside Secure SA :

* H1 IFRS revenue $ 27.7 million versus $ 11.1 million year ago

* H1 IFRS net loss $ 0.7 million versus loss of $ 19.7 million year ago

* H1 EBITDA from continuing operations: $5.3 million (versus Loss of $6.2 million in h1 2015)