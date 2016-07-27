FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GoPro reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.66
July 27, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GoPro reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc

* GoPro announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.66

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.35 billion to $1.5 billion

* Q2 revenue $221 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.3 million

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.52

* Quarterly GAAP gross margin 42.1 percent versus 46.3 percent last year

* GAAP net income profitable for q4 of 2016

* Quarterly non-GAAP gross margin 42.4 percent versus 46.4 percent last year

* Sees GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 40% plus or minus 1% for second half of 2016

* Sees GAAP and non-GAAP net income profitable for Q4 of 2016

* Sees revenue between $1.35 billion and $1.5 billion for 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

