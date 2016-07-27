FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Inc Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.65 from cont ops
July 27, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Inc Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.65 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Owens-Illinois Inc

* O-I reports second quarter 2016 results; earnings per share continues to gain positive momentum

* Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.73 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations

* Owens-Illinois Inc - Company is reaffirming its full year guidance for earnings and cash flow

* Says Q2 2016 earnings per share at high end of management's guidance of $0.60-$0.65 per share

* Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.18 to $2.29 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

