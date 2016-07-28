FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hungary's Richter Q2 net profit falls 19.4 pct to 18.1 bln forints
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 28, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hungary's Richter Q2 net profit falls 19.4 pct to 18.1 bln forints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Company's Q2 revenue rises 1.7 percent y/y to 97.9 billion forints ($346.22 million)

* Posts 25.9 percent y/y fall in operating profit to 13.2 billion forints, sales and marketing expenses rise by 9.3 percent

* Q2 net profit 18.1 billion forints compared with 14.3 bln forints as forecasted by analyst in survey by financial news website portfolio.hu, and 22.5 bln forints a year ago

* Shares closed at 5,978 forints on Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, near historic highs Further company coverage: ($1 = 282.77 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.