BRIEF-Relx H1 profit rises to 714 mln euros

July 28 (Reuters) - Relx NV :

* H1 +4 percent underlying revenue growth

* H1 revenue of 3,257 million pounds/4,169 million euros ($4.61 billion); underlying growth +4 pct - Reuters poll: 3.16 billion pounds

* H1 adjusted operating profit of 1,003 million pounds/1,284 million euros; underlying growth +6 pct - Reuters poll (EBITDA): 963 million pounds

* H1 reported net profit 714 million euros versus 631 million euros a year ago - Reuters poll: 682 million pounds

* Will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2abyiKX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9034 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)