BRIEF-Skotan obliged to give back PARP funds

July 28(Reuters) - Skotan SA :

* Said on Wednesday it got decision, under administrative proceedings launched on May 31, 2015, from Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP), which oblige company to give back funds for hydrogen project

* The decision obliges company to return 2.4 million zlotys ($608,504) of subsidy obtained for project of using waste hydrogen for energy purposes, in next 14 days

* Decision is not final and company can issue appeal to it to the Poland's Ministry of Development

