a year ago
July 28, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caltagirone Editore H1 net result turns to loss of EUR 0.3 mln yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Caltagirone Editore SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported H1 revenue of 76.1 million euros versus 80.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss was 0.3 million euros versus a profit of 0.6 million euros a year ago

* Said in H1 advertising revenues on the group's paper publications fall by 5.3 pct due to the market trend and less daily exits on newsstands following the agitations of the printing staff

* In the first 5 months of 2016, Caltagirone web sites reach 1.01 million of average unique daily users (Total Audience Pc and mobile)

* Internet advertising revenues go up by 4.9 pct compared to the first semester of last year

