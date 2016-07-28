FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive posts qtrly earnings per share of $2.12
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive posts qtrly earnings per share of $2.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc :

* Group 1 Automotive reports second quarter 2016 results

* Group 1 Automotive Inc says qtrly total U.K. Revenues increased 51.8 percent to $467.8 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 9.4 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.12

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.16

* Qtrly total revenue increased 2.1 percent to $2.8 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly new vehicle retail sales of $1.54 billion, up 0.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.