FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Penske Automotive reports Q2 earnings per share of $1.11 from cont ops
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Penske Automotive reports Q2 earnings per share of $1.11 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc :

* Penske automotive reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.17 billion

* Reports Q2 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases ownership interest in penske truck leasing

* Store retail revenue up 0.2%

* Estimates accretion of at least $0.25 per share on an annualized basis after increased ownership in Penske truck

* Excluding F/X, same-store retail revenue grew 2.7% in q2

* Q2 Retail unit sales up 6.2% to 115,106

* Acquired additional 14.4% interest in Penske truck from units of GE Capital Global Holdings for approximately $498.7 million

* Purchase price was funded using existing liquidity including company's U.S. Credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.