a year ago
BRIEF-Synergy Resources Q2 production sales volume 11.1 mboe/day
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Synergy Resources Q2 production sales volume 11.1 mboe/day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Synergy Resources Corp:

* Expects 2016 capital expenditures $130 million - $150 million

* Expects 2016 daily production guidance 11,000 boe/day - 12,000 boe/day

* Synergy resources issues preliminary second quarter financial highlights and operational update; announces 2016 second quarter earnings release and conference call date; announces upcoming investor conferences

* Qtrly production sales volumes of 11.1 mboe/day (50% oil), representing 34% production growth over comparable period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

