a year ago
BRIEF-Mediaset says Premium losses in Q2 in line with expectations
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
July 28, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mediaset says Premium losses in Q2 in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - A top executive for Italian broadcaster Mediaset says during an analyst conference call:

* company will not be able to give new guidance on pay-TV unit Premium before September due to Vivendi decision to change terms of deal signed in April

* Premium's costs this year will be in line with last year's

* the losses recorded by Premium in the second quarter of the year were in line with expectations

* he sees an improvement in the performance of the pay-TV arm in second half of year

* the company is available for talks with Vivendi as long as the value given to Premium is not changed with respect to the one envisaged in the deal signed in April Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
